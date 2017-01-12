San Diego Mayor takes jab at Chargers owner; proposes ballot measure to expand convention center

by Phil Farrar

During the State of the city address San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer delivers a jarring jab to the managing partner of the Chargers. The mayor told an audience of nearly 2000 , San Diego did not lose the Chargers, the Chargers lost San Diego.

Mayor Faulconer, went on to talk about how to improve the city. He wants to take action on smart growth and to continue improving streets, roads and the San Diego’s infrastructure.

But the main portion of his speech came towards the end. The mayor proposing a ballot measure to expand the convention center, alleviate homelessness and additional funding for roads. The money will come from a rise in hotel taxes if approved by voters. The vote won’t take place until next year. Councilman David Alvarez says we can’t wait that long and the city needs to act immediately on the items proposed by the mayor.