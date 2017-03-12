San Diego native struts onto stage at Civic Theatre in ‘Kinky Boots’ tour

The “Kinky Boots” national tour is in San Diego this week.

“Kinky Boots” tells the story of a struggling shoe factory owner who meets a fabulous drag queen who inspires him to create a sturdy – but sexy – stiletto, and shows how you can change the world when you change your mind. The show won six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and is still going strong on Broadway and on tour.

Among the many talented performers in the touring cast is San Diego native Meryn Beckett.

Beckett is the show’s Assistant Dance Captain.

“Anytime anyone leaves or comes and goes from the show, anytime we get a new company member, a new Angel or anything, I’m there assisting, teaching the show top to bottom, all of the fun dance numbers, all of these crazy heels and everything. It’s a big job, but it’s a lot of fun,” Beckett said.

Beckett is also a Swing, which means she has to be ready to fill-in for any one of six different roles on any given night. She took the stage at the San Diego Civic Theatre Friday night as one of the factory workers, before a big crowd of friends and family.

“I’m so excited. A lot of people I haven’t even seen in years, since I left San Diego,” Beckett said.

The show’s final two performances are Sunday at 1:00pm and 6:00pm. For ticket information, visit BroadwaySD.com.