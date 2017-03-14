San Diego is the perfect place to SUP your way into Spring

Stand Up Paddle Boarding is one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, and San Diego is quickly becoming a SUP hub, thanks to the great weather, beautiful beaches and companies like Shark Tank success story Tower Paddle Boards.

One of the best SUP spots in San Diego is La Jolla Shores. Much of the area is an ecological reserve, home to a wide variety of fish and other wildlife. Everyday California, a nearby adventure and apparel company, offers paddle board rentals, kayak tours and more.

