San Diego police identify victims and suspect in Clairemont Mesa East Neighborhood homicide

by Kelsey Meksto

Previous article, here.

[UPDATE]

On Sunday, January 8, 2017, at approximately 9:30 p.m., San Diego Police Officers were dispatched to the west alley of 3200 Ashford Street to investigate a stabbing.

The first officers arrived and found a 26 year old male victim in the alley. The victim was bleeding from an apparent stab wound. Officers began life saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital with a potential life threatening injury.

Officers located a second victim in a nearby apartment. The second victim was a 22 year old female, who appeared to have sustained stab wounds to her body. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

The deceased victim has been identified as 22 year old Katherine Mills-Perkins and the surviving victim has been identified as her boyfriend, 26 year old Jamar Walter. Walter is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Mills-Perkins’ 57 year old father, Mark McClellan. Approximately 40 minutes after the murder, McClellan’s black Hyundai with paper plates was found abandoned on the Coronado Bridge. Witnesses described a black male adult running from the car and jumping off the bridge. At this time, no body has been recovered from the bay.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.