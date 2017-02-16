San Diego police officer to sue city for racist cartoon in training class

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A verdict will be announced today in the trial of a lawsuit brought by a San Diego police sergeant who claims he was harassed and discriminated against after he complained about the use of a racist cartoon in a training class.

Sgt. Arthur Scott filed the lawsuit against the city in 2015, alleging he was the victim of a hostile work environment, harassment and failure to prevent retaliation.

Scott said that in 2011, someone posted racist pictures in a locker room that depicted President Barack Obama as an African chief with the word“Obamacare” underneath. When Scott complained, his supervisor told him he was being “hyper sensitive,” according to the lawsuit.

In 2014, Scott said he was reta liated against when he complained about a 1909 racist cartoon that was shown to officers during a training session. The cartoon depicts Frank McCarter, the city of San Diego’s first black police officer, as an ape and shows Chinese men running in fear.

After Scott — the vice president of the San Diego Black Police Officers Association — complained about the cartoon, he alleges he was passed over for a promotion, pressured into taking a transfer and threatened with disciplinary action.