San Diego Promise Program offers students free college tuition and text books

SAN DIEGO – Hundreds of young people have the chance to go to college without the worry of having to pay for tuition or books, only one problem: not a lot of students know about this incredible opportunity, yet.

The Promise Program is open to high school graduates and community college district students.

“We know that 98 percent of our students, in our district stay in the San Diego region after graduation,” said Jack Beresford, director of communications for the San Diego Community College District.

When chancellors from all state community college districts heard of former president Barack Obama’s proposal to let students attend college for free, they took action.

“These are the people that are going to be part of our workforce, attending our universities and so, really it’s a wonderful opportunity to attend college without having the debt,” said Beresford.

The chancellors created the California College promise, two free years of college including $1,000 to cover the cost of books and instructional materials.

“It’s a brand new program. So, getting the word out is part of the challenge. People really wonder is it free? Yeah, it’s free,” he said.

The program was launched last fall with 186 students enrolled. This year, the promise has been extended to 600 more but so far, only 425 students have applied.

“Counselors, principals, teachers, we’re meeting with parents, we’re meeting with kids to make sure we’re educating about this program and they don’t miss this incredible opportunity,” said Cindy Martin, superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District.

Participants of the program have to maintain a 2.0 grade average and complete community service hours. They are required to develop an educational plan with their counselors and go to school full-time.

“We know that we have students with tremendous ambition and drive to go to college and be a contributing member of the San Diego workforce and they have a few barriers. They have done well in high school, they put themselves through strong study skills and they are ready for college but they don’t have the financial means to go and they feel like college is unattainable and this program says it is attainable. You can go to college,” said Martin.

The district wants to eventually provide free community college to 2,600 students at a time, which administrators say will cost about $3 million a year.

If you want a chance for your child to apply, the deadline is Friday, Feb 10, 2017.

Click here for more information.

Click here to apply.

