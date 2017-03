San Diego Property Tax Due on April 10, 2017

Federal income tax day is on April 17th this year, but in San Diego county, you should also circle April 10th on your calendar.

That’s the day this year’s property taxes are due.

You can pay in person at one of the five branches of the treasurer-tax collectors office, or make it easy on yourself and pay via the internet at www.sdtreastax.com.

Any payments coming in after april 10th will be assessed a 10-percent penalty, plus a 10 dollars fee.