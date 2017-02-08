San Diego Public Safety committee calls for drone enforcement

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council is expected to look at proposed legislation in an effort to cite those who don’t follow Federal Aviation Administration rules. The FAA issued these rulings back in the fall. But enforcing them has been difficult.

The City Council’s Public Safety Committee introduced the proposal. Any municipal code amendment change must now go before the full council for approval to become an ordinance. If passed, council members could decide whether to cite or fine violators.