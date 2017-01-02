San Diego restaurants find ways to offset minimum wage increase

by Erika Cervantes

(La Jolla) The minimum wage has gone up again. In San Diego, workers are making an extra dollar an hour. Raising their pay rate to $11.50.

“Harry’s Coffee Shop” in La Jolla is packed. Co-owner Harry Rudolph has 20-employees working to keep up with the crowd.

Every one of them just got a significant pay raise thanks to a minimum wage increase.

“We’ve just been trying to figure out how we can re-coup those costs,” says Harry Rudolph of “Harry’s Coffee Shop.”

With employees now getting a one dollar an hour bump in pay to $11.50, Rudolph says he’s got to charge more to make up the difference.

“We’re really just try to recoup what the increase is,” adds Rudolph, “Usually it’s a potential 2% to 3% increase on certain items on the menu.”

Other restaurants want customers to know why they’re charging more – so they’re adding an extra charge to the whole check.

‘George’s On The Cove’ in La Jolla and ‘Rockin Baja Lobster’, which has several locations, confirmed they are now putting a 3% surcharge on every bill.

“I think it’s okay on the bigger tables like they were doing before and stuff,” says Suzanne White, who has mixed feelings about the minimum wage increase, “But, isn’t that going to cut down on people’s tips?”

“I think it’s making it harder on restaurant owners to keep their prices down and keep their business coming in,” says Richard Harrison, who does not like the minimum wage increase, “I don’t know if we necessarily need that.”

The California Restaurant Association says operators have to do something or they could go out of business. A spokesperson for the association released a statement saying, “Roughly 95% of what you pay goes directly toward the meal and the service you receive. What that means is that restaurants survive on the remaining 5%, that’s the average profit margin and it’s razor-thin.”

At “Harry’s Coffee Shop” menus with new prices will be printed soon. While the owners are worried about losing customers, they’re even more concerned about another wage increase coming in the near future.

“I get a little nervous when we talk about $15, that make me more nervous than this initial bump right now,” adds Rudolph.

A lot of these shop owners are worried because of those future increases. Across the state, the minimum wage is going to keep slowly going up until it reaches $15 in 2022.