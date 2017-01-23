San Diego road/facility closings due to weather

by Kelsey Meksto

In Bonsall, Camino Del Rey is closed from Villa Maria to Camino Del Cielo due to flooding, as is De Luz Road from De Luz Murrieta to Sandia Creek Drive in Fallbrook and Cole Grade Road in Valley Center, according to the county Department of Public Works.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting closures at Pala Mission Road and state Route 76 near the Pala Casino; Pala Temecula Road from Pala Mission Road to the Riverside County line; and East Live Oak Road at East Alvarado Street in Fallbrook.

A large rock is blocking part of westbound SR-76 at Calle El Portrero near Rincon; a fallen tree is blocking Gopher Canyon Road near Interstate 15 in the Deer Springs area; the 2700 block of Via Viejas in the Alpine area is flooded; and alternating one-way traffic control in effect due to mud or rocks in the lanes of state Route 78 at Wynola Road near Julian.

All schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District will be closed today due to inclement weather, as will those in the Bonsall Unified School District.