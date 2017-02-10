San Diego State to study the cars and drivers of the future

Researchers at SDSU will share a $28-million dollar Department of Transportation grant with two other Universities

COLLEGE AREA- Researchers at San Diego State are taking part in a nation-wide project to study the cars of the future. SDSU will share 28-million dollars over the next five years with Virginia Tech and Texas A&M to study the safety of driver-less car and the people behind the wheel.

Eleven different companies announced at a January car convention they working on driver-less cars. The Department of Transportation is asking researchers at SDSU to find out if driver are ready to get behind the wheel. The first phase of the transportation project will focus on how to prepare drivers for things like autopilot functions that require drivers to take control of a vehicle in emergency situations. SDSU Researchers will use a simulator to study driver behavior. They want to know if drivers understand how the new technology works or if the owners of driver-less cars need additional training. “All of these changes that are happening in the transportation system, we need to know that safety is not compromised. Basically we want to make sure we are maximizing safety.”, explains SDSU Assistant Professor Sahar Ghanipoor Machiani.

Another part of the 5-year study will focus on educating and training civil engineers who will someday design roads for driver-less cars. The Department of Transportation has asked SANDAG to test self-driving cars on California’s roads. The SDSU research team hopes to work with SANDAG and help take part in that research as well.