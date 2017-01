San Diego Team Returns from Outreach Trip to Asia

Group traveled to Karen State, a territory in Myanmar

by Gary Buzel

PowerMentor, a non-profit founded by Kevin LaChapelle intervened when a group of Karen State refugees were bullied in City Heights. Through his PowerMentor program, the youths were asked to pick a project to demonstrate leadership qualities. They chose to return to their homeland on an outreach mission. See video report by CW6 reporter Gary Buzel.

for more info: http://www.powermentor.org