San Diego, Tijuana region mayors lead delegation to promote binational cooperation

(MEXICO CITY) – To reaffirm their commitment to binational cooperation and champion the San Diego-Tijuana megaregion, San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina and Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastélum, as well as business and community leaders are in Mexico City this week for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 12th-annual mission to Mexico’s capitol.

“There has never been a more critical time for us to advocate on behalf of our binational region. We look forward to speaking with Mexican officials to discuss San Diego’s priorities, which include improving infrastructure along the border, increasing American exports and trade so we can create local jobs, and protecting our shared environment with Baja California,” Mayor Faulconer said. “We will speak with one voice in Mexico City and show that things get done when San Diego and Tijuana work together.”

The annual advocacy mission will take place from March 27 through March 29. The delegation includes more than 80 government, business and community leaders from both sides of the border who are meeting with top Mexican government officials and agencies to advocate for policies and initiatives important to regional growth and global competitiveness. Some of the policy priorities for this year’s delegation include:

Promoting cross-border commerce and supporting trade agreements that foster a shared economy between the U.S. and Mexico

Enhancing efficient border infrastructure, in particular, Otay II, PedWest, and the Cross-Border Railroad

Leveraging the Cali-Baja region for increased tourism

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce is the only chamber to lead annual binational delegation trips to Washington, D.C. and Mexico City.

“This trip and our mission as champions for cross-border commerce are more important than ever,” said Jerry Sanders, Chamber President and CEO. “Our region is a national model for successful cross-border commerce and it is critical that we bring the voice of our region’s business community to leaders in Mexico City to facilitate collaboration and to keep moving forward with the projects and policies necessary for economic growth.”



The mission to Mexico City comes two weeks after Mayor Faulconer and Mayor Gastélum signed a formal agreement to continue working together and one month after the two mayors pledged cooperation to benefit the economic interests of the region.

Binational advocacy from San Diego and Tijuana leaders has led to infrastructure improvements that have created more efficient, safe and legal ways for goods and people to cross the border. Recent examples include the PedWest cross-border pedestrian bridge at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and the Cross Border Xpress that leads to the Tijuana International Airport.