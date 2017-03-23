San Diego Traffic Ticket Amnesty

Unpaid tickets before 2013 are being forgiven right now but the program ends in a couple weeks



SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A law allowing people to apply for one-time amnesty

for unpaid pre-2013 traffic tickets and non-traffic infractions will expire

next month, San Diego Superior Court officials announced today.

“We are getting the word out about the upcoming deadline (April 3),”

said Michael Roddy, Executive Officer of the Superior Court. “This is an

important law that was designed to allow those who have been unable to pay

their fines to get right with the law and clear their record. We want to

ensure, one more time, that people who are eligible for this program know it

will be ending soon so they don’t miss out.”

In June 2015, Gov. Jerry Brown signed the one-time amnesty program into

law. The program was created as an incentive for people to resolve infraction-

related delinquencies.

There are two groups of people who can participate in the amnesty program:

— Persons with unpaid tickets whose bail or fines were originally due

to be paid on or before Jan. 1, 2013, and who are not current with payments,

may be eligible to have both their debts reduced by 50 or 80 percent, depending

on income, and the hold on their driver’s license released;

— Persons who were delinquent, but are currently making payments or

become current at the date of the request, are not eligible for a reduction,

but may be eligible to have the “failure to appear or pay” notification

removed from their driving record.

Parking tickets and most misdemeanors, including driving under the

influence and reckless driving, are not eligible. Individuals who owe

restitution to a victim or have an outstanding warrant are also not eligible.

A $50 Amnesty Program Fee will be charged for each eligible participant.

In addition, the Department of Motor Vehicles will charge a $55 Driver’s

License Reinstatement fee, if it applies.

Civil assessments will be deducted and will not have to be paid.

People are encouraged to review the California Courts’ web page on the

Amnesty Program before contacting the court.

Individuals who think they might be eligible should complete the Amnesty

Program Participation Form (available on the court’s website at

www.sdcourt.ca.gov) and bring it to the court location where the delinquent

ticket is filed.

Individuals must appear in person to request amnesty, unless they live

out of the state or county.