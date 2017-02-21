San Diego Unified to begin chipping away at $124-million structural shortfall

Superintendent Cindy Marten to ask board to approve her pay cut

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS-The San Diego Unified school board will being chipping away at a 124 million dollar structural deficit Tuesday night. Nothing is off the chopping block

Superintendent Cindy Marten says the budget cuts will start at the top, away from the classroom. Marten tells CW6 she will ask the school board to cut her salary. Members of the board have also agreed to take a pay cut.

The district is fully funded through the end of this school year. The cuts will take place in the fall. The district needs to cut $124.4 million dollars; about 10% of it’s budget. Superintendent Marten says the board is far from deciding where to make the cuts, but layoff are possible. The district is offering early retirement to about 15-hundred teachers. Once they know how many teachers plan to retire, Marten says she and the board will decide if and how many additional positions to cut. Layoffs to administration and support staff are also possible.

Instead of plugging budget holes with short-term funds, Marten says she’s looking for long-term budget solutions. She has promised parents the layoffs will not affect class size. “We are making the cuts as far away from the classroom as possible. It’s really looking at creative solutions we can put in place right now so we are not fixing problems we are solving them from now and into the future and we are maintaining the core.”

The board will discuss it’s options Monday night at 5pm. It’s expected to vote on the proposal next week. A final budget won’t be approved until June, but the district is required to notify staff of any possible layoffs by March 15th.