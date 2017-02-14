San Diego’s American Red Cross assist with Oroville Dam

SAN DIEGO, CA. – February 14, 2017 — Sixteen volunteers from the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties have been deployed to Northern California to assist with relief efforts due to damage to the spillway at the Oroville Dam.

Two of the volunteers are driving one of our region’s emergency response vehicles, a mobile feeding unit, to Sacramento.

Two Red Cross shelters were open last night housing 4,400 evacuees who were forced to leave their homes due to compromised Oroville Dam spillway. At least 188,000 people have been ordered to evacuate and officials report it could be up to two weeks before they can return home.

“We have four shelters open now where people can find a safe place to stay, get meals, health services and a shoulder to lean on,” said Bill Earley, Regional CEO.

“More workers and relief supplies are arriving soon – cots, blankets, personal hygiene items, kitchen supplies – enough to support thousands of people. Many of these folks left their homes with very little and we are working to make them comfortable. Conditions remain uncertain with weather predictions calling for snow, winds and more rain, and we are continuing to monitor the situation very closely.”

The Red Cross is also working with partners to provide an array of services, including pet care and in-kind donations from the community. Services are available for people with access and functional needs.

There are 130 Red Cross workers on the ground currently, with more on the way in the coming days. Ten Red Cross emergency response vehicles are on the scene supporting feeding operations. The Red Cross and its partners provided 3,600 meals on Monday, and later this week will be prepared to feed as many as 15,000 people a day.

MAKE A DONATION Help people affected by disasters like floods and countless other crises by donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small across the United States. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word CAFLOODS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.