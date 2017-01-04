San Diego’s social calendar is jam packed for 2017

Aggressive tourism campaign expected to draw more visitors from around the world

by Amy DuPont

GASLAMP- The City of San Diego will host some big events this year beginning with the Farmer’s Open later this month. Tourism is the city’s 2nd largest industry, contributing 10.6 billion dollars to the local economy every year. Some 35 million people visit San Diego every year. Thanks to an aggressive marketing campaign more tourists are expected to come from across the nation and around the world.

Over the holiday season the San Diego tourism authority ran TV ads in 6,000 New York City cabs and on the huge ABC billboard in Time Square. About a million people saw the Time Square ad on New Year’s Eve alone. The Tourism Authority also expanded it’s marketing campaign up the coast in Sacramento and Seattle, as well as overseas in the U.K. and to our North in Canada. Those marketing campaigns, as well as the many televised events the city will host this year, are expected to draw big crowds. ” We can’t really underestimate the impact of these great events. Not only for bringing people to San Diego today, but in the future. Many of these are internationally focused.”, explains President & CEO Joe Terzi.

The Farmer’s Open is the first big event of 2017. This year San Diego will also host the Breeder’s Cup, an extreme sailing event, the Red Bull air races, Comic-Con, and World Cup soccer. People come from all over the world to attend these events, as well as people who watched the events on TV and plan their own trip to America’s finest city.