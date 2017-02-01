San Francisco is first to file lawsuit over President Trump’s sanctuary city order

by Kelsey Meksto

(CNN) – San Francisco on Tuesday became the first city in the US to file a lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting sanctuary cities.

Signed January 25, the order aims to crack down on sanctuary cities, the term for jurisdictions with policies that limit cooperation between or involvement with federal immigration enforcement.

The order threatens to withhold federal funding from cities that hinder efforts to capture and deport undocumented immigrants. It contends they harm public safety.

Cities with diverse immigrant populations have adopted various forms of sanctuary laws to counter what some considered extreme federal immigration policies, especially for minor, nonviolent crimes.

San Francisco’s lawsuit alleges the executive order is unconstitutional and exceeds the President’s power. It claims the city already complies with applicable federal law and seeks to prevent the government from cutting off funding.