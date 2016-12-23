San Marcos home offers Christmas cheer to the community

by Carlos Correa

SAN MARCOS – A Navy veteran living in San Marcos has spent most of his life protecting people and our nation and now in retirement he is working on a new mission.

It’s the reason why he gets thousands of visitors at his door step every year.

Bill Gilfillen will tell you it’s not an easy job, but he loves every minute of it.

It was supposed to be a simple, fun family tradition that quickly turned into a community-wide event.

For the last 29 years, navy vet Gilfillen has made it his mission to bring a smile to as many people as he can during the holidays.

“Usually, I have the roof done and my wife has Halloween on the ground and then after Halloween I start with the rest of the house and the garage door is the last lone one because it doesn’t open until after Christmas,” he said.

There are candy houses, teddy bears and images of Santa everywhere. Neighbors say bill puts a lot of heart into his display every year.

Gilfillen admits, he gets emotional every time he thinks about why he started putting up his display.

“I look at the faces and I remember when I was a kid, I was in a very poor family and at Christmas time, our Christmas was to drive around and drive and look at houses back in Ohio,” he said.

These are tears of joy he says because now he’s able to bring the same happiness he had as a boy to many families so they too can have a good Christmas.

Gilfillen uses more than 100-thousand lights for his display and 9 circuits to power the home and he sets the whole thing up all on his own.

“I do it all myself. I’ve had a lot of offers for help. People come by and they ask if they can help. I have a certain way of doing things and if I don’t like the way something looks, I change it around and I hate to tell people, I don’t like that, so I prefer to do it myself,” he said.

Recently, the family switched to solar to lower the cost of their electric bill and to make sure they’ll be able to bring this community tradition to people every Christmas.

“You know, I think as long as I’m physically able to climb a latter, I’ll continue to do it. It’s become a tradition for so many people in San Diego County.”

The home is lit up every night from 5 to 9 and will be through December 30th.

