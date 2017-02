Saying Goodbye to Local Favorite, Anthony’s Fish Grotto

Anthony's Fish Grotto along the Embarcadero is closing its doors on this Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

by CW6 News Team

Anthony’s Fish Grotto along the Embarcadero is closing its doors. On its last day, the line was out the door all day as fans showed up to say goodbye and enjoy one last bowl of clam chowder along the waterfront.