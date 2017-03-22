Schools join forces to help prevent discrimination against immigrant students in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A number of school boards around San Diego County are working together to help protect immigrant students from discrimination and attacks.

Educators say they are supporting Santa Clara County’s challenge to President Trump’s executive order that targets sanctuary jurisdictions.

Many parents from school districts throughout San Diego County are concerned that one day they will drop off their children at school and won’t see them every again.

Representatives from the San Diego Unified School District, Sweetwater Union High School District, the San Diego Community College District and Southwestern Community College are challenging president trump’s executive order targeting sanctuary jurisdictions.

“Our district’s primary purpose and mission is to educate students and we will continue to do so regardless of race, religion, national origin, gender, gender expression, ethnicity or immigration status, that is also our obligation under the law,” said Paula Hall, trustee, Sweetwater Unified School District.

The president is threatening to retaliate against certain jurisdictions that refuse to coordinate with federal law enforcement to identify, detain and deport undocumented immigrants. He also plans to take away funding. It’s a move school leader’s call “unconstitutional.”

“Many dreams are moving back into the shadows for fear of this administration. In fact, state wide in the community college system we have seen 40 percent reduction in the number of dreamers applying for financial aid that is 40 percent of students giving up on their dreams and hopes to get an education because of fear of this administration,” said Roberto Alcantar, trustee, Southwestern College.

Local districts have signed an amicus brief on behalf of their schools and educators, supporting Santa Clara County’s Challenge to president trump’s executive order and sending a strong message to the trump administration: “leave our students and their families alone.”

“What this is about is the federal government is attempting to force local governments including local education institutions to become an arm in their attempt to round up, detain and deport people in our communities and we have made it very clear to the federal government that we refuse to participate in that type of action,” said Richard Barerra, San Diego Unified School District.

School administrators have sent letters to parents informing them of their action.

They have already directed school staff to contact superintendents and their chief council in the event a federal agent shows up on campus.