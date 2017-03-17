Science, medical research to suffer under Trump’s proposed budget cuts

(CNN) – Although the details are scarce, President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, “America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again” (PDF), paints a dramatic picture for the American science and medical communities that is facing huge potential budget cuts.

If it’s been a while since you’ve had a civics class, the Constitution states that it’s Congress that gets to decide how to spend the government’s money and how to tax its citizens, so this proposal is not the final word on what goes and what stays. But a President essentially starts the conversation, and for many scientists, it’s not a happy topic.

The National Institutes of Health budget would be cut by $5.8 billion, meaning it would lose about 20%. The Environmental Protection Agency would face $2.6 billion in cuts, that’s 31% of the agency’s budget.

The Department of Energy would lose $900 million, or about 20% of its budget. Health and Human Services would see a $15.1 billion or 18% budget cut; as part of that, it shifts costs to industry from the Food and Drug Administration budget. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration would face an 18% budget cut.

It’s unclear what would happen to the National Science Foundation. That agency gives out more than $7 billion annually in research grants, accounting for about 20% of federal support to academic institutions for basic research, but didn’t get a mention in the budget.

NASA would see a smaller cut by comparison — a 0.8% decrease from the 2017 budget — but its Earth Sciences projects would lose about $200 million, and its Office of Education would be dropped.

The budget also would eliminate entire programs, such as $403 million in health professionals and nursing training programs. It would kill the Global Climate Change Initiative (PDF) and eliminate payments to the United Nations’ efforts to fight climate change.