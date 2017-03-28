Scientists turn spinach into beating heart tissue

(CW6 SAN DIEGO) – Scientists have built working human heart muscle by taking advantage of the desired traits within spinach.

In efforts to repair damaged organs, scientists have tested different ways to grow blood vessels. A previous method used was 3D printing, but has become harder to use.

Scientists need a vascular network, because without it, tissue death will occur. If you look at a leaf, it contains the defining traits scientists search for. Knowing that branching veins within a leaf delivers water and nutrients to its cells, scientists take that leaf and replicate the movement of blood within human tissue.

In the video, scientists modify a spinach leaf by removing the plant cells. After removing the plant cells, left behind is a skeleton made of cellulose.

In the cellulose stage, scientists then dip the leaf into live human cells to create a mini heart. Once transformed, fluid and microbeads are sent through the veins to show movement of blood cells within the spinach leaf.

This new method allows spinach leaves and other types of leaves to deliver oxygen to an entire slab of replacement tissue.

The overall goal of this study is to repair the hearts of people who have had heart attacks or other cardiac issues that prevent the heart from contracting.

Next, is to swap out cells within wood to repair human bones.