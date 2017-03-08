Scripps researchers use newly inspired methods to retrieve data from the Ross Ice Shelf

(LA JOLLA) – Researchers from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography are taking amazing strides in retrieving data from the South Pole, Ross Ice Shelf. Their secret? The sounds of ice.

Researchers’ goal is to see how the Ross Ice Shelf is ‘shaking up’. They plan to measure the most stable ice shelf’s strength and vibrations.

Glenn McClure, a member of the research team, has a severe stutter which he learned to control through music. McClure was inspired and wants to do the same for the ice shelf, through vibrations, turning the movements into music. Data will then be measure in sound.

The more melting, the more waves, which causes an increase in vibrations within the ice shelf.

“If these ice shelves go away, then the restraining affect that they provide to the grounded ice goes away and then more ice goes into the ocean faster, then sea level rises,” says researcher Peter Bromirski.