SD Fire-Rescue dispatcher to receive 9-1-1 hero medal of honor

San Diego – On Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, SD Fire-Rescue dispatcher Adrian Banks will be honored with the 9-1-1 Hero Medal of Honor for his professionalism and dedication. Dispatcher Banks assisted 11-year-old Caiden Clifton during a fire emergency at the boy’s home. Caiden will also receive a medal.

“We are very proud of the work our dispatchers do every day,” said Fire Chief Brian Fennessy. “Adrian assured Caiden that help was on the way while making sure the child stayed calm.”

During a fire emergency at Clifton’s home on Jan. 13, 2017 in Chula Vista, the 11-year-old used a fire extinguisher, stayed low to avoid the smoke and got the family’s new puppy out safely. He called 9-1-1 and received instructions and assistance from Dispatcher Banks.

The 9-1-1 Hero Medal of Honor is awarded to a person who distinguishes him/herself by calling 9-1-1 to help save a life or property or to report a crime. The award also goes to the dispatcher who provided the appropriate emergency response.

The award was established in 1999 and is presented in the U.S., Canada and the Grand Cayman Islands, countries whose universal emergency response number is 9-1-1. It’s presented by 9-1-1 for Kids.