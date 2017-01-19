SDFD: Storms to impact city, avoid flood prone areas

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO – In anticipation of the first of several significant storms impacting the City, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) lifeguards and firefighters will be closely monitoring areas of the City that are historically prone to flooding. Target hazard areas, such as those along the San Diego River and the Tijuana River Valley, are always areas of high concern that involve water-related emergencies.

“All of our on- and off-duty lifeguard and firefighter resources have been placed on heightened alert, including our fire-rescue helicopters and crews which provide 24/7 hoist rescue emergency response. The aircraft are staffed and available to respond to swiftwater rescues within the City and throughout the County at night. Our 25-member Lifeguard Swiftwater Rescue Team is highly-trained and well-equipped to deal with a wide range of inland water rescue situations,” said SDFD Fire Chief Brian Fennessy. ” In addition, members of the San Diego Urban Area (SDUA) All-Hazards Incident Management Team (AHIMT) will be available to provide multi-operational period emergency incident support.”

SDFD is asking the public to avoid flood prone areas, if possible. San Diego residents are also encouraged to take these simple steps necessary to protect themselves from injury and their property from storm damage.

· Obey all warning signs and barricades.

· Do not walk through flowing water. It only takes a small amount of water to knock you off your feet.

· Never drive through flooded areas where you cannot see the pavement.

· If you become stranded in your car by moving water, stay with your vehicle and move to the hood or roof of water continues to rise.

· Listen to weather reports to get updates on condition in your area or direction of travel.