SDG&E: How to conserve energy in cold weather

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2017 – San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is calling for energy conservation due to the continuing cold weather and related heavy demand on the region’s natural gas supply.

Due to increased customer demand because of the cold weather conditions throughout SDG&E’s service territory, there is a potential for natural gas supply shortfall.

The company is requesting that customers conserve both natural gas and electricity. Conserving electricity is helpful because local power plants are fueled by natural gas. The conservation effort applies to both residential customers and large natural gas customers, including power plants and businesses.

Customers can conserve energy by:

Turning down the thermostat to 68 degrees or below, health permitting

Delay use of natural gas appliances;  Don’t run gas fireplaces

Don’t heat pools and spas

Turn off unnecessary lights, hold off on doing laundry, running dishwashers, etc.

Wash clothes in cold water when possible.

The goal of the conservation efforts is to preserve energy service for all of SDG&E’s customers. SDG&E thanks customers for their attention and cooperation during this time. For more conservation tips, visit www.sdge.com/winter.

SDG&E is an innovative San Diego-based energy company that provides clean, safe, reliable, energy to better the lives of the people it serves in San Diego and Southern Orange Counties. More than 4,000 employees work to provide the most reliable and clean energy in the West.

The company has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for leadership in addressing climate change, was the first to meet California’s goal of delivering 33 percent of energy from renewable sources, has fueled the adoption of electric vehicles and energy efficiency through unique customer programs, and supports a number of non-profit partners. SDG&E is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit SDGENews.com or connect with SDG&E on Twitter (@SDGE), Instagram (@SDGE) and Facebook.