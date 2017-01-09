SDG&E customers react to new rate hike proposal to cover wildfire costs

by Amanda Shotsky

((SAN DIEGO)) SDG&E customers are reacting to a new proposal that asks ratepayers to cover costs from the 2007 wildfires. Wildfire victims spoke out at a public meeting in Escondido. SDG&E is asking the California State Public Utilities Commission to increase power rates to offset $379 Million dollars in loss for the wildfires.  3 Fires in San Diego County are believed to be started by SDG&E lines and poles, but the company has not publicly admitted to fault.  Average increase in residential customers’ bills would be $2.00/month.

