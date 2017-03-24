SDG&E promotes safety by upgrading service for 1,000th mobile home customer

New systems give residents peace of mind with safe, reliable energy and access to money saving programs

(SAN DIEGO) – San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) along with local and state officials celebrated the 1,000th mobile home park residence to receive upgraded utility infrastructure.

It is part of the Mobile Home Park Utility Upgrade Program that replaces aging energy systems that relied on one master meter for the entire park with new equipment connected directly to individual homes.

“This program is focused on safety and reliability, but it also provides an improved quality of life,” said Gina Orozco-Mejia, vice president of gas operations for SDG&E. “With the delivery of 100 amps to each mobile home instead of the 50 amps they were receiving, our new customers won’t have to choose between turning on their air conditioner or using their washing machine. This program is another example of SDG&E’s commitment to become the safest, most reliable energy company in America.”

In 2014, the California Public Utilities Commission approved the program for utilities to replace aging energy distribution systems owned and operated by the mobile park owners with new, more reliable gas and electric systems connected directly to individual residences. An additional 2,300 mobile homes are expected to be upgraded by the end of 2017.

In all, approximately 10 percent of the 33,000 mobile home spaces in SDG&E’s service area will be converted.

In addition to more reliable service, these residents now have access to money saving programs, energy saving tools, the CARE program for low income customers, and SDG&E’s online services giving them greater control over their energy usage and bills.

“It is an honor to be here today and be part of this important event,” said State Senator Ben Hueso. “Upgrading our mobile home parks will ensure our residents have a safer and more reliable energy source. It is my hope that this worthy program is expanded to all mobile home parks in the community so that every consumer benefits from the modernization of this vital utility infrastructure.”

As a vocal supporter of the pilot program, Sen. Hueso—chair of the Senate Energy, Utility, and Communications Committee—is joining SDG&E in calling for an extension of this successful program which currently ends in December 2017.

For more information on this program, visit our website at sdge.com/key-initiatives/mobilehome-park-utility-upgrade-program.