SDG&E Rate Hike Proposal

by Gary Buzel

SDG&E is asking the California State Public Utilities Commission to increase power rates to offset $379 Million dollars in loss for the 2007 Wildfires. 3 Fires in San Diego County are believed to be started by SDG&E lines and poles, but the company has not publicly admitted to fault. Average increase in residential customers’ bills would be $2.00/month. A public hearing is scheduled

Monday January 9th at 2pm, held at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido. Public comments are welcome. See video report by CW6 reporter Gary Buzel.