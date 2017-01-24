SDSU among top universities for value education

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 24, 2017) — Kiplinger’s Personal Finance has recognized San Diego State University as a top public school for a high-quality and affordable education. Kiplinger’s Best College Values ranked SDSU number 59 among public colleges based on its academic quality before considering cost and financial aid measures. The ranking is based on competitiveness, graduation rates and academic support programs.

An estimated 60 percent of Aztecs are receiving financial aid, scholarships, or a combination of both. During the 2015-16 academic year, SDSU’s financial aid office disbursed more than $253 million in financial aid.

“SDSU is proud to offer our students a quality education at a tremendous value, as well as a rich experience that extends beyond the classroom,” said Eric Rivera, SDSU vice president for Student Affairs. “We work hard to ensure our students receive the support they need to achieve their academic and personal goals.”

Kiplinger estimates the average SDSU graduate earns $47,400 annually within six years of earning their college degree.

Continued success

SDSU has been moving up the ranks as one of the nation’s top public universities.

The university was recently listed as one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduate education by the Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report. SDSU was also recognized as one of the best universities for veterans, LGBT students and study abroad.

SDSU also reported record-high graduation rates during the 2015-16 academic year.

Approximately 74 percent of first-time freshmen graduated in six years or less, which is up six percent compared to the prior year.

Furthermore, continuation rates are also steady with approximately 90 percent of first-time freshmen and new transfer students who enrolled in classes in fall of 2015, having continued their studies at SDSU during their second year.

The university is also working hard to significantly increase graduation rates for underrepresented students. Graduation rates for underrepresented students were up to 69 percent last year, further closing the achievement gap between all students to just five percentage points.

According to a recent report from Education Trust, SDSU is one of only about two dozen universities in the nation to have increased six-year graduation rates for all students while also closing the achievement gap. Six years is the national reporting standard.