SDSU received more than 83k undergraduate applications

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego State University announced today that it received more than 83,000 undergraduate applications for the second year in a row.

The application period for fall 2017 closed on Nov. 30 with 59,920 applications from prospective freshmen and 22,755 from transfer students. The numbers are similar to those of last year.

“The excellence of our academic programs and the opportunities for personal and professional development provided on our campus continue to attract an exceptionally large number of qualified applicants,” said SDSU President Elliot Hirshman.

“The interest in SDSU is a credit to our hard-

working and talented faculty and staff, our growing national reputation and the many accomplishments of our alumni and students.”

School officials said the most popular majors chosen by first-time freshman applicants were biology, nursing, psychology and business.

Applicants can expect to receive acceptance notifications by March, according to SDSU.