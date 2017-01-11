SDSU Students Move into new Campus Plaza Sunday

by Natasha Sweatte

Around 600 students will be moving into San Diego State’s new residence hall this weekend.

However, these aren’t your father’s college dorms.

Times have certainly changed for students.

When it comes to food, it’s a lot more glamorous than eating Ramen noodles and mystery meat.

The new South Campus Plaza will have retail shops and restaurants open to the public while still giving students a sense a community.

122-thousand square feet of residential living space, this new plaza is changing how students live at school.

A pool table, study hall, swanky patio, spacious laundry room are just some of the reasons why students like Maxwell Walker are excited to move in.

“It’s nice to have it on campus you don’t have to drive anywhere,” Maxwell explained.

Originally from the Bay area studying childhood development, Walker said he’s psyched about his shopping options.

“So we get some restaurants in a nice spot and Trader Joe’s; you can’t go wrong with that,” Walker exclaimed.

“We’ve seen studies where students living on campus do better academically, have higher GPAs that are more likely to be retained and are more likely to graduate faster than those who live off campus,” said Eric Hansen, SDSU Housing Administration Director.

San Diego State is no longer just a commuter campus, according to Hansen.

The amenities also mirror the University’s goal of doing things together.

While students have small refrigerators in their dorms, there is a community-like kitchen to give students a chance to enjoy cooking or baking together.

Safety is also a key factor.

Hansen said there will be security 24/7 at the Residence Hall and access will only be provided to those with a key card.

But Maxwell and fellow residents will have plenty of quality time to spend together, because all the retail shops won’t be open until the fall.

The University is also in the process of remodeling another set of dorms built in the 1980’s which should be ready by September.