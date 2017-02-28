SDUSD approves proposal for deep budget cuts

((SAN DIEGO)) It was a unanimous decision. San Diego Unified approved a proposal to make major cuts throughout the district. The board faced angry and concerned protesters at district headquarters Tuesday night. The cuts are part of an effort to close a $124 million deficit. On the chopping block are hundreds of teachers, vice principals, custodians, school officers and physical education teachers. A big point of concern is that the budget proposal will affect students with special needs. The spending plan cuts the the number of occupational therapy assistants and forces some special education classes to blend together. The school board blamed a lack of funding from the state for the budget deficit. Layoff notices are set to go out on march 15.