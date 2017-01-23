Search for Rainbow Creek victims

by Kelsey Meksto

RAINBOW (CNS) – The search continued today for a child who may have been swept into a creek in the Rainbow area along with a man, who has since been found dead.

Firefighters were sent to the creek off the 4800 block of Fifth Street near Old Highway 395 after someone reported seeing a body in the water around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Another witness reported seeing the body of a child in the creek, but it was possible that person actually saw the man’s body, North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Buchanan said.

An adult and a 5-year-old child were reported missing from the Riverside area, but it was not immediately clear if the case was related to the search, according to sheriff’s officials.

Crews remained at the scene overnight and more help arrived at first light, authorities said.