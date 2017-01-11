Search warrant served for illegal marijuana dispensary

by Kelsey Meksto

San Diego-On January 11, 2017, at approximately 0700 hours, the San Diego Police Department’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at 2315 Reo Drive. This is the location of an illegally operating marijuana dispensary.

The SDPD Narcotics Unit, in partnership with the City Attorney’s office, are in the process of investigating all illegal marijuana dispensaries operating within the City of San Diego and as a result, information was gathered that led to a search warrant being obtained for this location.

The search warrant yielded approximately 25 lbs. of marijuana, multiple types of edibles, and an undisclosed amount of concentrated cannabis were seized. In addition, approximately $7,000 in cash, a handgun, and business records were also seized.

Two employees of the business were detained and will be charged with sales of marijuana and operating an illegal business.

This investigation is on-going and further charges against other individuals associated with the business may be sought.