SeaWorld employees take the plunge on International Polar Bear Day

A couple dozen SeaWorld employees got up early Monday morning to take the plunge into 55-degree water at the Wild Arctic attraction, in the rain, without a wet suit!

The polar plunge was held in honor of International Polar Bear Day. The goal was to raise awareness about the challenges the bears face in a warming Arctic. This morning’s event also raised money for the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Conservation Fund, which recently donated $15,000 to the world’s leading polar bear conservation group, Polar Bears International.

Through SeaWorld’s Beluga Interaction Program, you, too, can experience what it is like to take a dip in the chilly water. CW6’s Audra Stafford got a chance to do it and was treated to a kiss from “Ferdinand,” one of the park’s five Beluga whales!