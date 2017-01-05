SeaWorld research impacts humans and animals all over the world

HUBB SeaWorld Research Institute has been conducting research and sharing what it's learned with other scientists for 52 years

by Amy DuPont

MISSION BAY- The creatures that thrill SeaWorld visitors are also part of an ongoing scientific effort to better understand them and the waters they live in. Amy DuPont went backstage where the incredible research is being done.

For every minute of laughs and on stage action, there are hundreds of other quiet moments that are equally thrilling. SeaWorld trainers and veterinarian, Dr. Todd Schmitt, are using ultrasound technology to find out how much fat a mother orca can safely lose when nursing her calf, and if any toxins are passed between the two during feeding. SeaWorld is the only place in the world where humans have gained the trust needed to keep a nearly 4-thousand pound killer whale still for an ultrasound- and draw blood from her 13-hundred pound calf. “It’s a privilege and an honor to use my relationship and my bond with the animals to help researchers get the information they need to help solve some of the more dramatic issues out in the wild.”, explains trainer Kristi Burtis.

SeaWorld staff have been conducting research and sharing what they learn with other scientists for 52 years. The HUBB SeaWorld Research Institute opened a year before the theme park. SeaWorld founders believe the more they learn about the animals in their care, the more we can care for marine animals in the wild. “It’s important for us to know as much as we can about them so we know how we can minimize the impacts of our activities on them.” says HUBBS President & CEO Donald Kent.

The research done here doesn’t just end up in text books. It is passed on to the fishing,energy,transportation, and tourism industries where it has practical applications and real-world impacts on the species studied here in San Diego. “We have the opportunity to really make a difference for the animals on our planet.”, explains Dr. Schmitt.

SeaWorld research has changed where and how humans harvest natural resources from the ocean by putting catch limits on some marine species, reducing the noise fishing nets make to keep whales and dolphins safely away from boats, and by better understanding how animals react to natural and human-induced change. “The fact that our relationship can impact so many people, not just the individuals who are part this research, but wild animals ; it’s just remarkable”, say trainer Missy Zderadicka.

The groundbreaking work being done at SeaWorld is only possible because of the bond between the animals that live here and humans who care for them. A mutual respect earned through hours, weeks, and years and put on display to inspire a new generation to love these amazing creatures and continue the important work that still needs to be done. “So that a child sitting here in the audience may be one day the scientist out on a research vessel 20 years from now making a difference in the world.”