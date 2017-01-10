Semi-truck burst into flames on south bound 805 at Plaza Blvd in National City

by Pete Carrillo

A CW6 News viewer captured this fully engulfed semi on the 805 in National City. The driver of the big rig says a mattress flew off the back of a truck and was lodged underneath his Semi, sparking flames. He tried to move over to the shoulder of the freeway but was unable to do so.

The big rig went up in flames, in the south bound lane, near Plaza Boulevard and created quite a bit of slowing on both sides of the freeway. This happened about about 2:00 P.M. today. The cleanup is still underway. Two of the southbound lanes are still closed so you can expect a slow commute to and already busy area.