Sentencing in a horrible premeditated rape attack

SAN DIE GO — It’s the end of a case that made headlines across the country 4 years ago.

A man who plead guilty to raping an unconscious woman after learning the techniques of a group of so-called “pickup artists” on the internet was given the maximum sentence by the judge.

28 year old Jason Berlin will spend the next eight years in prison for raping an intoxicated and unconscious woman at a downtown apartment.

Two other men are also serving prison time for similar crimes.