Severe thunderstorm warning until 3:15 PM and flash flood warning until 5:30 PM

by Kelsey Meksto

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for San Diego County until 3:15 PM PST. Locations impacted include…

Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa, Poway, North Park, Point Loma, Hillcrest, Midway District Including Lindbergh Field, Downtown San Diego, La Jolla, Imperial Beach, Coronado and Mission Valley.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has also issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern San Diego County until 530 PM PST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds, deadly lightning and very heavy rain. For your protection, move to an interior room on

the lowest floor of your home or business. Heavy rains flood roads quickly so do not drive into areas where water covers the road. For more information go to NWS: https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=8884731