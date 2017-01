Severe Winter blood shortage

by Kelsey Meksto

The American Red Cross is urging the public to give blood now to help overcome a severe winter blood shortage, which is being compounded by ongoing winter weather. Blood donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.

You can help ensure blood is available for patients by sharing the upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area.

American Red Cross

Facebook | facebook.com/RedCrossBlood

Twitter | redcrossblood.org/twitter-map