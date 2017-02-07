Sewage spill causes beach closures in Imperial Beach and Silver Strand

(SAN DIEGO) – The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health has expanded the existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Imperial Beach shorelines north to include the Silver Strand shoreline up to Avenida Lunar. Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary as a result of this season’s rainfall. Observations today indicate northward moving ocean currents and contamination of ocean water at Silver Strand is occurring. Signs warning of sewage contaminated water will remain in place until field measurements indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use. Amanda Shotsky has the story.