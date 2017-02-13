The Shack Premiere Celebration Giveaway

Lionsgate is releasing THE SHACK in theaters on Friday, March 3rd! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of passes to the special premiere night screening of the film which includes exclusive cast interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a special musical performance by Dan+Shay!

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel, The Shack takes us on a father’s uplifting spiritual journey. After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips [Sam Worthington] spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. Despite his doubts, Mack journeys to the shack and encounters an enigmatic trio of strangers led by a woman named Papa [Octavia Spencer]. Through this meeting, Mack finds important truths that will transform his understanding of his tragedy and change his life forever.

THE SHACK

Thursday, March 2nd, 2017 at 7 p.m.