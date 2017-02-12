San Diego Sheriff’s and Cal Fire confirm plane crash near Ramona

SAN DIEGO- A 20-year-old woman is dead after a small plane crashed in an inaccessible area north of Romona, Cal Fire officials confirmed.

A 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old male survived the crash, however the extent of their injuries is unknown. The three individuals were flying out of the American Aviation Academy out of Gillespie Field, Cal Fire explained. It is unclear who was piloting the plane at the time of the crash.

A witness called 911 to report the plane down and Sheriff’s deputies were first dispatched on the ground and in the ASTREA helicopter to the area of 19100 Horizon View Dr. at 2:30 p.m., according to Lt. Andrea Arreola. After an initial search of the aircraft was unsuccessful authorities were forced to broaden their search.

It took deputies and Cal Fire personnel about an hour to find the wreckage according to Cal Fire PIO Isaac Sanchez.

Sheriff’s deputies in the ASTREA helicopter found the crash site in an inaccessible area, near Pamo Valley in the Cleveland National Forest. Astrea was working with a joint use Sheriff/Cal Fire helicopter to access the scene, Sanches said.

Rescue personnel set up a command post on Pamo Road. SDSO and FAA will take over investigation of crash.

Check back for more details as they come in.