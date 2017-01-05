Shipyard worker rushed to hospital after falling into construction vessel

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A shipyard worker fell into and became stuck in an under construction vessel today at BAE Systems in Barrio Logan.

Firefighters and a specialized technical rescue team were sent to thebusiness on Belt Street near Sampson Street after the accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Joseph Amador.

It took about 50 minutes for crews to lower a firefighter into the tight void space two decks down into the interior of the ship via a pulley system and hoist the worker to safety, Amador said.

The shipman was taken to a hospital to be treated for possible head and leg injuries, Amador said.

