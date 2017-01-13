Shocking video of dog chained to open trailer on freeway

by Kelsey Meksto

(CNN) – A dog who was captured on video while chained to the top of a trailer traveling along a Florida interstate is OK.

Brenna Cronin and her boyfriend were driving near the Flagler exit on Interstate 95 on Wednesday when they saw the “shocking” sight. A dog was standing atop a crate carrying another animal.

“We saw a dog chained to a crate. I had never seen anything like that before,” Cronin told CNN. “I was completely appalled and disgusted.”

