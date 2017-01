Shots fired in a Linda Vista Daycare Center

San Diego Police Officer Involved Shooting

by Amanda Shotsky

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An officer-involved shooting in Linda Vista left one person wounded today, authorities reported.

The shooting in the 2100 block of Ulric Street took place about 2:15p.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the wounded man to Sharp Memorial Hospital in undisclosed condition. No other injuries were immediately reported.

Amanda Shotsky is on scene with the latest…