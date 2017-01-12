Simon & Garfunkel: Thursday’s Adoption pets 1/12/17
Name: Simon & Garfunkel (#23092 & #23091)
Breed: Tabbies
Age: 10 weeks old
Sex: Neutered Males
Organization: El Cajon Animal Shelter, 1275 N. Marshall Street
Phone: (619) 441-1580 or (619) 579-3375
Website: http://www.adoptapet.com/shelter69341-pets.html
Meet Simon and Garfunkel, two tabby kittens available for adoption at the El Cajon Animal Shelter. Until just recently, they were in a foster home where they were kept until they were old enough to be neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and put up for adoption. Now that they’re healthy and 10-weeks old, they’re ready to go to a forever home. Ideally, they might go to a home together where they can keep each other busy playing while their family is at work during the day, but even if they’re adopted individually, they’ll make someone very happy! The El Cajon Animal shelter is located at 1275 North Marshall Street in El Cajon, and they’re open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 10 a.m. They’re hosting a holiday adoption special of just $25 per pet…any dog, cat, puppy or kitten…through Saturday, January 14th, so you still have until this weekend to find an amazing new family member!
