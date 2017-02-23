Single-user restroom law in effect March 1

SAN DIEGO – Businesses up and down California are preparing to comply with a new state law that goes into effect next week.

The move defines “single-user toilet facility” as a “toilet facility with no more than one water closet and one urinal with a locking mechanism controlled by the user.”

Starting March 1st, California businesses will no longer be allowed to label single-user toilet facilities as either male or female, a state law unaffected by the white house action. Several places around San Diego have already made the change.

Bob Franzetta is getting ready to open up CycleBar in Hillcrest. Part of the planning for his new building always included single-occupancy restrooms open to everyone.

“It’s very important for any business, in any community, particularly important for us. We encourage a very diverse client base, all genders, all sexual orientations, all races,” said Franzetta.

Last fall, Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation requiring restrooms for single users to be designated all-gender. A move supporting transgender rights even as much of the country moves in the opposite direction.

“To be honest, I never really given a single-use restrooms a thought prior to this. We always assumed that people would use the restroom of their choosing and that wouldn’t cause any issues within our business, or within the community,” he said.

The San Diego International Airport has already designated 12 restrooms as gender-neutral in its terminals. Heads up, they re-purposed what used to be family restrooms.

“I just don’t feel like this is something, with all the other problems and all the other things we are trying to work on in the areas of public policy that we should be getting into the business of legislating who can use which bathroom. We should acknowledge that people should be able to do so in an environment where they are most comfortable and where they most self identify,” said Chris Ward, City Councilmember, District 3.

The City of San Diego has identified 234 single-stall, locking public restrooms in libraries and recreation centers. Those restrooms are currently being changed to gender neutral bathrooms to comply with the new state law.

“California has always been in the front of leading conversations from treating residents the way they should be treated with dignity and respect by discussing issues that normally have not been discussed,” said Georgette Gomez, city councilmember, district 9.

San Diego Assembly member Todd Gloria is promising to work closely with colleagues in Sacramento to ensure all transgender kids are protected from discrimination and bullying.

Jackie Evancho, 16, who performed at the inauguration, last month said she’s disappointed in the president’s decision.

Evancho and her transgender sister have asked for a meeting with the president to discuss the move.

